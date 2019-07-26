'It's absolutely possible': UFC boss Dana White confident Khabib vs McGregor rematch could happen

The most heated feud in MMA history could be set for a sequel after UFC president Dana White confirmed that he is open to the idea of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor facing off once again.

The first, and to date only, meeting between the two rivals occurred last October at UFC 229 in Las Vegas with Nurmagomedov winning by fourth-round submission.

The event descended into chaos moments after the Russian's win as members from both fight teams brawled inside and out of the cage, a hangover from the months of bad blood between both men.

Dana White expressed his disgust at the actions of those involved in the post-fight melee, as did the Nevada State Athletic Commission, who issued lengthy suspensions to Nurmagomedov, McGregor and several others who were involved.

The bad blood between both parties, and the subsequent brawl after the final bell, drew wrath from Dana White - though that appears to have cooled in the intervening months, particularly when the numbers revealed that the event was the most successful in the 25-year history of the organization.

And when it comes to a do-over between the two fighters, it appears that the mantra "if it makes dollars, it makes sense" is ringing through White's ears.

"It would be a massive fight and it’s absolutely possible, yes," White told Rich Eisen while discussing the possibility of a rematch between the two superstar fighters.

"I think McGregor is gonna come back at the beginning of next year. So, realistically, all these guys are looking at September to see what happens with Khabib and Poirier. After that fight plays out, I think there’s gonna be a lot of movement going on."

Nurmagomedov's next defense of the UFC's lightweight championship comes against surging contender Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi in early September, while McGregor had been strongly linked to a return this month before a training injury to his left hand put an end to that.

Contrary to the rumors of McGregor's retirement (which came from the Irishman himself), he has recently committed to a return to the fight game and White says that he has been impressed with what he has seen and heard from the Dubliner in recent months.

"To Conor’s credit and defense, you don’t see Conor running around filming movies," White said. "If you look at his [social media] he’s in great shape, he’s staying in shape, he’s training, and he’s seeing how this thing plays out."