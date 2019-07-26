 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Anton Chupkov of Russia breaks world record in men’s 200m breaststroke

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 13:00
Get short URL
Anton Chupkov of Russia breaks world record in men’s 200m breaststroke
Anton Chupkov of Russia reacts after winning the race © REUTERS / David Balogh
Russian swimming sensation Anton Chupkov has won the men’s 200m breaststroke final at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, setting a new world record in the process.

READ MORE: Russia’s Evgeny Rylov beats US Olympic champ Ryan Murphy to claim gold at World Championships

The 22-year-old Russian tends to get off to slow starts, and was as far back as eighth place at the first turn. However, the underwhelming beginning helped the swimmer to save energy for the final distance, which saw Chupkov destroy all of his rivals, including Australia’s Matthew Wilson, who had led for the majority of the race.

Chupkov's come-from-behind victory came in a time of two minutes and 06.12 seconds, setting a new world record for the event.

Russian swimmers produced stunning performances on Friday with Yulia Efimova and Evgeny Rylov winning gold medals in the women’s 200m breaststroke and men’s 200m backstroke finals, respectively.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies