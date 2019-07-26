Anton Chupkov of Russia breaks world record in men’s 200m breaststroke

Russian swimming sensation Anton Chupkov has won the men’s 200m breaststroke final at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, setting a new world record in the process.

READ MORE: Russia’s Evgeny Rylov beats US Olympic champ Ryan Murphy to claim gold at World Championships

The 22-year-old Russian tends to get off to slow starts, and was as far back as eighth place at the first turn. However, the underwhelming beginning helped the swimmer to save energy for the final distance, which saw Chupkov destroy all of his rivals, including Australia’s Matthew Wilson, who had led for the majority of the race.

Chupkov's come-from-behind victory came in a time of two minutes and 06.12 seconds, setting a new world record for the event.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 3rd medal of the night for Russia squad! CONGRATS guys! 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺

This time including a World Record set by Anton Chupkov in the Men's 200m Breaststroke, who also revalidates his title!! 🥳🥳🥳 WR time of 2:06.12!! ⏱️#FINAGwangju2019pic.twitter.com/sDAlmsVq9y — FINA (@fina1908) July 26, 2019

Russian swimmers produced stunning performances on Friday with Yulia Efimova and Evgeny Rylov winning gold medals in the women’s 200m breaststroke and men’s 200m backstroke finals, respectively.