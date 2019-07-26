Dutch Olympian Madiea Ghafoor arrested in Germany 'with 50kg of drugs'

Dutch sprint runner Madiea Ghafoor has arrested in Germany after police allegedly found 50 kilograms of methamphetamine and ecstasy in her car while holding a routine check near the German border.

The 26-year-old athlete, who was reportedly heading for a training session in Dusseldorf, denies she was carrying a prohibited substance. Police say they found large amounts of drugs in her vehicle with an estimated value close to €2mn ($2.2mn).

READ MORE:Mesut Ozil targeted by knife gang as teammate Kolasinac fights off attackers with bare hands (VIDEO)

The runner was arrested on June 18, but details regarding the anti-drug operation emerged only this week with the German public prosecution department confirming the arrest.

Ghafoor was part of the Dutch Olympic squad at the 2016 Games in Rio where she ran the 4×400 relay together with her teammates.

The Dutch Athletics Federation was reportedly shocked by the news, stressing that if the athlete is found guilty it would ruin her sports career.

“We are in shock. If these accusations are true, then they can mean the end of your sports career,” Dutch sports officials said.



