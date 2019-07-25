‘Visa problems’ force Russian defending champ Kuznetsova to miss Washington WTA event

Russian tennis star Svetlana Kuznetsova will not be able to defend her WTA Washington title after she was forced to pull out due to issues with obtaining a US visa.

The two-time Grand Slam winner announced her withdrawal via Instagram, apologizing to fans who won’t be able to see her in action in the US capital.

READ MORE: ‘Instagram Rich List’ shows Ronaldo can earn almost $1mn per post as clout of top stars revealed

“Unfortunately I had to pull out of Washington due to my problems with US visa,” the 34-year-old wrote.

“Wanted to apologize to all my fans who were waiting for me there. Never had issues like this in my life, hopefully one day I can finally get a visa and play at list some events of the US swing!”

Kuznetsova earlier informed her social media followers that she had been waiting for a US visa since February without any explanation as to why her application had been reviewed for such a lengthy period.

“Guys, I have been waiting for the US visa since February to take part in tennis events. All of my questions regarding the delay have been constantly met with the same reply: “Your visa application has been under review.” To take my passport back is not the right option to make,” the tennis player said last week.

With the visa issue being unresolved, Kuznetsova’s participation in the 2019 US Open, which she won in 2004, now hangs in the balance.