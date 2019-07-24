Puppy talk: Russian Olympic figure skating champ Zagitova chats pet dogs with Japan PM Abe

The vital international matter of pet dogs was on the agenda when Russian figure skating star Alina Zagitova caught up with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a trip to Tokyo.

Abe welcomed the Russian Olympic champion at his office on Tuesday, congratulating the skater on her recent success at the World Championships.

He also praised Zagitova, 17, for her efforts in training and breeding Masaru – the Akita breed dog he presented her with following her triumph at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe bring Akito puppy for the Russian Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova. pic.twitter.com/Win88ztcad — Nikita Parshukov (@N_Parshukov) May 27, 2018

Zagitova reciprocated the kind gesture by giving Abe a fluffy toy version of Masaru on Tuesday to thank the PM for his Olympic gift.

Prime Minister Abe welcomed renowned Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova at his office. pic.twitter.com/iNjBeftZaO — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) July 24, 2019

“I’m very happy to welcome you at my residence,” Abe said. “I want to congratulate you on the great success you’ve made in figure skating.

“I’m very pleased to see how Masaru is growing up. The Akita [region] can’t wait to see you and Masaru come to visit its historic motherland.”

The reigning world champion thanked Abe for the warm welcome, adding that she is dreaming to travel to Japan together with the dog, but revealing that Masaru is not a fan of flying.