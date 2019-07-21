UFC San Antonio: British welterweight Leon Edwards calls for Jorge Masvidal fight after dominant win

Leon "Rocky" Edwards dominated former UFC lightweight world champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC San Antonio in Texas, then called for a fight with rival Jorge Masvidal, labelling the American "a weasel."

Edwards produced a punch-perfect performance to claim a landslide unanimous decision victory over the respected, well-rounded dos Anjos, earning scores of 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 from the three octagonside judges after arguably the most impressive display of his UFC career.

His win extended his winning streak to eight fights as he staked a claim for a rematch with current world champion Kamaru Usman, who is the last man to defeat the Brit back in December 2015.

But while the ultimate aim for the Brit is to capture the world title, the bad blood from his backstage skirmish with Masvidal at UFC London has left the Birmingham man with unfinished business to deal with first.

And it was Masvidal's name he called for during his post-fight interview in the octagon.

"I'm on an eight-fight win streak in one fo the hardest divisions in the sport," he told Jon Anik after his victory.

"There's a little weasel called Jorge Masvidal. Accept the fight, let's do it. You're not on my level. Me and Jorge Masvidal, let's make the fight happen."

And he doubled down on that sentiment at the end of the interview, while also stating his desire to face Usman for the title.

"I want one more at the end of the year. The little weasel Jorge Masvidal, I'd love to get him. If not, give me the rematch," he said.

"Give me the rematch against Kamaru Usman. He was the last guy to beat me four years ago, and I'd love my rematch, so let's make it happen."