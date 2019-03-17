HomeSport News

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards brawl backstage following UFC London (VIDEO)

Published time: 17 Mar, 2019 00:10 Edited time: 17 Mar, 2019 00:15
Leon Edwards (L) & Jorge Masvidal (R) © Twitter / @jedigoodman
Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards, the winners of the UFC London main event and co-main respectively, engaged in a backstage brawl following Masvidal's stunning knockout victory against Darren Till on Saturday night.

England's Edwards, who defeated Gunnar Nelson by split decision earlier in the night, had been vocal in advance of Saturday's card saying that it should have been him, and not Masvidal, who was paired with Till in the evening's featured bout. 

Failing that, Edwards said on several occasions, he should be next in line for the winner and it looks like he got his wish, just a little bit sooner than expected.

While America's Masvidal was filming an interview backstage following his career-best victory, Edwards could be heard off-camera apparently calling for a July fight with Masvidal.

"Maybe, maybe not," was Masvidal's retort Edwards reportedly hurled an insult in his direction.

"Hey, come over here and say that to my face," Masvidal said as he broke off from the interview to approach Edwards before the pair exchanged a brief flurry of punches, all of which was captured on camera. 

It is unclear as of yet whether any punitive action will be taken against one or both of the fighters, though it does take some of the shine from an event in which both Masvidal and Edwards scored impressive wins. 

It was also reported that Edwards suffered a cut in the brief exchange.

