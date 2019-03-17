Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards brawl backstage following UFC London (VIDEO)

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards, the winners of the UFC London main event and co-main respectively, engaged in a backstage brawl following Masvidal's stunning knockout victory against Darren Till on Saturday night.

England's Edwards, who defeated Gunnar Nelson by split decision earlier in the night, had been vocal in advance of Saturday's card saying that it should have been him, and not Masvidal, who was paired with Till in the evening's featured bout.

Also on rt.com Jorge Masvidal knocks Darren Till out cold in stunning UFC London upset (VIDEO)

Failing that, Edwards said on several occasions, he should be next in line for the winner and it looks like he got his wish, just a little bit sooner than expected.

While America's Masvidal was filming an interview backstage following his career-best victory, Edwards could be heard off-camera apparently calling for a July fight with Masvidal.

"Maybe, maybe not," was Masvidal's retort Edwards reportedly hurled an insult in his direction.

"Hey, come over here and say that to my face," Masvidal said as he broke off from the interview to approach Edwards before the pair exchanged a brief flurry of punches, all of which was captured on camera.

Masvidal just started a fight backstage with Leon Edwards so he doesn’t have to fight me next 😂 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 16, 2019

We don’t have to pretend to be all offended about the Masvidal-Edwards scuffle do we? Because now that’s the only fight I want to see. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) March 16, 2019

It’s possible that the difference in Jorge Masvidal throwing that punch at Leon Edwards here in London and Jorge Masvidal throwing that exact same punch at Leon Edwards in a state with an athletic commission could be six figures in fines and 6-12 months of suspension. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 16, 2019

Laura Sanko reports on ESPN+ that Leon Edwards got a cut from Jorge Masvidal's extra-curricular punches and that both men have now left the arena. No post-pressers with either. #UFCLondon — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 16, 2019

It is unclear as of yet whether any punitive action will be taken against one or both of the fighters, though it does take some of the shine from an event in which both Masvidal and Edwards scored impressive wins.

It was also reported that Edwards suffered a cut in the brief exchange.