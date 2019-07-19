'F**king get better!' NY Yankees boss launches into foul-mouthed rant after being ejected (VIDEO)

Shouting matches between managers and umpires are nothing new in the world of Major League Baseball, but fans were treated to a particularly spicy one on Thursday night during the Tampa Bay New York clash at Yankee Stadium.

Rookie umpire Brennan Miller was behind the Rays' catcher calling the strikes on home plate when he drew the ire of Yankees coach Aaron Boone, who launched into an expletive-laden rant at the young official as he was ejected from the game.

Umpire Miller called strikes against Yankee batter Brett Gardner that the Yankee batter was less than impressed with. And Gardner's boss shared his dim view of the calls, and let the umpire know about it as he shouted to the official from his place in the dugout.

Eventually, Miller had had enough of Boone's dugout critique and ejected him from the game, prompting the Yankees boss to leave the dugout and make a bee-line for the official, as he gave the umpire a totally unfiltered piece of his mind.

Shouting just inches from Miller's face, Boone bellowed: "My guys are f**king savages in that f**king box, right? And you're having a piece of s**t start to this game. I feel bad for you, but f**king get better! Tighten it up right now, OK? Tighten this s**t up!"

Boone's ejection was his third of the season and his seventh in his two-year career as a Major League manager.

But while his temper may occasionally get the better of him, Boone is clearly doing something right. His Yankees side claimed a double-header victory over Tampa Bay and now sit at the top of the American League East, eight games ahead of the Rays.