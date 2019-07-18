'It's pretty special': Wimbledon champion Simona Halep hailed at Romania homecoming

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has received a heroine's welcome upon returning to her native Romania after defeating 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in last week's Wimbledon final.

Halep defeated the younger Williams sister in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) to claim her first Wimbledon crown in an unexpectedly dominant performance to signal herself as one of the sport's undoubted stars.

The victory, which was her second Grand Slam after she found success in last year's French Open, has risen the former world number one back into fourth position in the latest rankings and says that while she will take a moment to enjoy the fruits of her labor, her work on the court is only just beginning.

"I said it is a chill year," Halep said of her mindset, before adding that she doesn't intend on relaxing in her career.

"I wanted to relax as a person, not as a player. I still work hard for every day, every match, every tournament. That's why I was able to win this tournament now in this moment.

"I've been professional all the time. I'm happy about what I achieved these two weeks. I can't describe how I feel winning Wimbledon. It's pretty special."

Halep was awarded Romania's Order of the Star upon touching down at Henry Coanda International Airport in Bucharest, the highest distinction available in her country. She was also told that she will be her country's official flag bearer for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo - an interesting twist, given that Halep was eliminated from the grasscourt tournament in the very first round when London hosted the 2012 games.

Halep's remarkable form is made even more interesting, given that Romania doesn't have a grass court for her to play on.

"Thinking that is a possibility to win on grass, it was tough to believe because we don't even have a court, grass court, in Romania," she said after her Wimbledon win.

"That's something far, but I knew if we were patient and if we worked hard, we would get the feeling of the grass court. So I did this year and I did it pretty well."