Betting ban: Former Liverpool ace Daniel Sturridge suspended for 2 weeks for ‘inside information’

Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been slapped with a two-week ban from playing football and handed a $94,000 fine for breaching FA betting regulations.

Sturridge faced 11 charges relating to illegal betting activity, with nine of those charges eventually being dismissed. But an independent commission decided that two charges were proven.

It was alleged that Sturridge passed on inside information on a potential transfer involving himself back in January 2018.

The commission said the striker had instructed his brother to bet on a potential transfer to La Liga side Sevilla, stating Sturridge had given his brother inside information.

As a result, Sturridge was handed a six-week ban, with four of those weeks suspended, meaning he will be available to make his first appearance of the 2019/20 season on July 31.

The Football Association was not satisfied with the overall rulings, and said it will appeal the dismissal of the other nine charges.

A statement from the FA said that the organization "respectfully disagrees with the regulatory commission's findings and will be appealing against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed."

Sturridge was released by Liverpool earlier this summer and has yet to secure a club for the coming campaign.