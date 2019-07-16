UFC’s ‘King of Cringe’ Henry Cejudo demands Urijah Faber ‘bend the knee’ before any match-up

Urijah Faber announced his comeback to the UFC's 135lb division with a bang on Saturday by earning the quickest win of his career but current 'champ champ' Henry Cejduo says there are hurdles to overcome if the two are to fight.

Faber needed just 46 seconds to dispatch Ricky Simon at last weekend's UFC event in Sacramento, propelling the 40-year-old into title talk as he ended his self-imposed two-and-a-half year hiatus from mixed martial arts.

Cejudo, the holder of the UFC's 125lb and 135lb championships, is currently injured and without an opponent but has answered the speculation as to a future bout with the fighter known as 'The California Kid'.

"So I'm out here enjoying by beautiful vacation in beautiful Tulum, Mexico and I get a very cringey message from 'The California Middle-Aged Guy'," Cejduo addressed to Faber in a somewhat bizarre video posted by TMZ.

"Urijah, I got a message for you. Do me a favor, jump on your skateboard and take that thing all the way to Yugolsavia and when you get there, I want you to bend the knee before I ever consider fighting you.

"So again, it's the Henry Cejudo weight division. I'm taking everybody from 99lbs to 149lbs, so you guys can all come and get it."

Vacation isn't gonna stop @HenryCejudo from calling out @UrijahFaber and telling him to BEND THE KNEE before ever considering fighting him. #UFCpic.twitter.com/WGoO4WbRJ7 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 16, 2019

Faber has been vocal in pursuit of UFC gold for the majority of his career, the one highlight to have eluded the Hall of Famer to date, renewing those calls on social media in the wake of his victory.

Careful what you wish for my corn-rolled princess. You could be the next legend to bend the knee to Triple C. https://t.co/j5NcVrEoqz — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 14, 2019

The Cringe is real 🤦🏽‍♂️ @HenryCejudo. U can Triple C Deez nuts swinging over your face while you’re laying on the canvas. 👸🏼 #goldmedaldeez — Urijah Faber (@UrijahFaber) July 14, 2019

#cute I love the way you beg Mr. 2nd place. Keeping begging #mrsilver#mr2ndplace — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 14, 2019

It remains to be seen if the UFC matchmakers will go the Cejudo/Faber route, particularly given that current bantamweight stars Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling are both considered by most to worthy of a title shot.

Cejudo is expected to return to action early next year after a shoulder injury he suffered in the first round of his fight with Marlon Moraes last month required surgery.