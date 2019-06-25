'Ty ponimayesh?' UFC's Henry Cejudo continues goading of Lomachenko with Russian message

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has stepped up his online assault on Vasyl Lomachenko with a Russian message to the pound for pound boxing king by calling out the Ukrainian's wrestling and MMA experience.

Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist Cejudo made the rambling tweet aimed at Loma which referenced the Ukrainian's skills in Russian national hand to hand combat sambo as well as his love of wrestling.

He wrote: "I understand fighting & winning. I understand you know wrestling, sambo, & how to kick. I know you like that UFC gold on ur shoulder. Well that belongs to me now & I have 21 more lbs of gold to go with it . Let’s kick it."

@vasylLomachenko I understand fighting & winning.I understand U know wrestling, sambo , & how to kick . I know U like that UFC Gold On ur shoulder. Well that Belongs to me now & I have 21 more lbs of Gold to go w/ it . Let’s kick it . Ty ponimayesh' ? pic.twitter.com/0kQ9vZNewy — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 24, 2019

Cejudo signed off the tweet with "Ty ponimayesh?" which is a rough phonetic translation of the Russian "do you understand".

The tweet seemed to be in response to Lomachenko deriding the diminutive Cejudo, implying he knows nothing about boxing, and Cejudo's terminology was perhaps picked up by his time spent in wrestling training camps in Dagestan, the home of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'King of Cringe' Cejudo is the current 135 lbs division ruler in the UFC following his recent win over Marlon Moraes, and self-proclaimed pound for pound number one in the organization.

He turned his attention to boxing's equivalent Lomachenko following ex-UFC fighter Artem Lobov's razor-thin win over former world champion boxer Paulie Malignaggi under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) banner on Saturday, boasting his gold medal - apparently oblivious that Lomachenko is a two-time Olympic champion.

Not surprisingly, Cejudo was ridiculed by combat sports fans, not least by Lomachenko himself, but that didn't stop Cejudo from trying to needle the three-weight world champion boxer.

you don't understand anything in boxing pic.twitter.com/HoMLWEctnq — LOMA (@VasylLomachenko) June 24, 2019

However, a potential fight could not be too far-fetched, as Lomachenko has also recently learned how to leg kick, the video of which was complimented by fans and non other than UFC superstar Jon Jones, although the boxer's response to 'Bones' was somewhat unintentionally funny.

Three days ago Vasyl Lomachenko learned how to leg kick. This is today 😳 pic.twitter.com/2cYwoFoxks — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) June 24, 2019