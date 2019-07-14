 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UFC legend Urijah Faber returns from retirement and leaves commentators stunned with knockout win

Published time: 14 Jul, 2019 15:34 Edited time: 14 Jul, 2019 15:52
© AFP / Steve Marcus | Twitter / @BrendanFitzTV
UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber made a crowd-pleasing return to the octagon in his home town of Sacramento on Saturday night, and delivered a stunning knockout win that had the crowd - and commentators - on their feet

Forty-year-old Faber took on rising bantamweight contender Ricky Simon, but the veteran fighter known as "The California Kid" rolled back the years to deliver a stunning finish.

After walking to the octagon to his familiar entrance music, 2Pac's "California Love," Faber wasted no time in imposing his experience and power on his young, hungry opponent.

And when he connected with a huge right hand early on, he saw his opportunity to finish.

The shot sent Simon stumbling to the canvas, and the UFC legend finished the job with ground strikes to secure a 46-second knockout win and announce his return to the UFC's bantamweight division in spectacular fashion.

The finish wowed the fans in the stands at the Golden 1 Center, home of NBA's Golden State Warriors. And it also had commentator Brendan Fitzgerald and co-commentator (and fellow UFC Hall of Famer) Michael Bisping, excited, too.

The night's main event saw former UFC women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie claim a 16-second finish of Aspen Ladd, while two of Faber's Team Alpha Male teammates, Josh Emmett and Andre Fili, also claimed big wins. 

