Cricket fans rib PM Theresa May’s ‘flirting’ as she hosts England’s World Cup winners

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 11:17 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 11:17
© Reuters / Yui Mok
Theresa May’s innings as UK prime minister might be coming to an end but she was clearly enjoying herself as she hosted England’s World Cup-winning cricketers at Downing Street on Monday.

May laid on a reception for the triumphant England team after they claimed their first-ever men’s World Cup title with a thrilling win over New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday.

Led by captain Eoin Morgan, the team took the trophy with them to visit cricket fan May, who had been in attendance to watch the pulsating tournament climax.

The outgoing PM, 62, looked like she was loving every minute of the reception, posing with the team outside the famous door to Number 10 before sharing drinks with players in the garden.

© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
© Reuters / Yui Mok

Some eagled-eyed social media users jokingly suggested there was a hint of flirting going on from a smitten May – all as her husband Philip watched on from the field.

The England players also looked like they were enjoying themselves, sharing jokes with the PM as they continued celebrations which had lasted through the night.

© Reuters / Yui Mok

The team sealed their win against New Zealand with the final ball of a ‘Super Over’ in what has been hailed as the most exciting game of cricket ever played.

