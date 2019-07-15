‘Buckle up!’ Russian stunner Irina Shayk ditches heels to get behind wheel of Formula-E car (PHOTOS)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 15:59
© Getty Images
Russian supermodel Irina Shayk cast off her high heels as stepped into the world of the Formula-E Championship in New York over the weekend.

Underwear model Shayk, 33, was in town to promote the electric-powered racing action and even slipped off her stilettos to get into a BMW i8 safety car with Formula E boss Alejandro Agag.

An excited Shayk shared the experience with her 12.4 million Instagram followers, showing footage of her wearing a helmet while stepping out of the car, writing: “Buckle up with Russian driver” and “who needs shoes to drive?”

Instagram @irinashayk

While the electric engines were purring, a smiling Shayk also set pulses racing trackside as she posed at the event.

The Victoria’s Secret andIntimissimi model recently split with partner Bradley Cooper. She has a two-year-old daughter, Lea, with the Hollywood star, but showed little sign of a lingering broken heart as she beamed throughout her appearance in New York.

Formula-E cars can reach top speeds of around 175mph (280kph), some way short of their petrol-powered F1 equivalents but still enough for some serious high-speed racing.

France’s Jean-Eric Vergne sealed the overall Formula-E title – his second overall – on Sunday in a dramatic finish as two title rivals crashed on the final lap of the last race.

Shayk later attended the Formula-E awards dinner in New York, wowing guests with a black lace dress.

© Getty Images

