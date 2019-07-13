WATCH: Tour de France rider’s $12k bike SPLITS IN HALF during crash

Team Ineos rider Gianni Moscon saw his bike snap in half as he was involved in a collision during Stage Eight of the Tour de France on Saturday.

Moscon was involved in a smash with Canada's Michael Woods from the EF Education First team around 15km (9 miles) from the finish line on the 230km route from Macon to Saint-Etienne.

The hit, which happened on a tight turn, also took out Moscon’s teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas.

Footage shared by Ineos showed Moscon standing next to his Pinarello Dogma F12 bike, which has been snapped apart.

Within 15km there is a crash involving Team INEOS riders, with @GeraintThomas86, @GianniMoscon & @Kwiato going down. A quick bike change and @WoutPoels puts a strong effort in to bring @GeraintThomas86 back to the pelotonpic.twitter.com/xft8AcEDZE — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) July 13, 2019

He hopped on a replacement as the team battled back to join the peloton, but Thomas ended up losing time overall to rivals Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot of France.

The stage was won by Belgium's Thomas de Gendt after a long breakaway, while Alaphilippe reclaimed the yellow jersey with a late surge.