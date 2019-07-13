 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 13 Jul, 2019 18:37
WATCH: Tour de France rider’s $12k bike SPLITS IN HALF during crash
Main: Getty Images | Inset: Twitter screenshot
Team Ineos rider Gianni Moscon saw his bike snap in half as he was involved in a collision during Stage Eight of the Tour de France on Saturday.

Moscon was involved in a smash with Canada's Michael Woods from the EF Education First team around 15km (9 miles) from the finish line on the 230km route from Macon to Saint-Etienne.

The hit, which happened on a tight turn, also took out Moscon’s teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas.

Footage shared by Ineos showed Moscon standing next to his Pinarello Dogma F12 bike, which has been snapped apart.

He hopped on a replacement as the team battled back to join the peloton, but Thomas ended up losing time overall to rivals Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot of France.

The stage was won by Belgium's Thomas de Gendt after a long breakaway, while Alaphilippe reclaimed the yellow jersey with a late surge.

