Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer prepare for titanic semi-final clash

It's the dream semi-final the fans had hoped for as soon as the seedings were announced, as Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal meets Swiss ace Roger Federer in a battle between two of tennis's all-time greats on Centre Court.

The duo, who have a colossal 38 Grand Slam titles between them, will go head to head at SW19 looking to book their place in Sunday's final, with Nadal aiming for his third Wimbledon title, and Federer his ninth.

Nadal looks on top of his game and has breezed through the competition to reach the final four of the tournament. He's dropped just one set - to Nick Kyrgios in the second round - and has a clear advantage in the head-to-head record with Federer, holding a 24-15 advantage.

But this is their first meeting at Wimbledon since he defeated Federer in the 2008 final, and the Swiss star has won three more Wimbledon titles since then.

Despite being 37 years of age, Federer has looked as good as we've seen him in years as he has struck more than 200 winners and 42 aces to become the first man to win 100 matches at a single Grand Slam with his victory over Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals.

Despite being on the wrong end of the head-to-head stats, Federer has the superior record on grass, and has defeated Federer twice in Wimbledon finals. He also holds the edge when it comes to recent form, having beaten the Spaniard in five of their last six meetings on all surfaces.

WHAT TIME DOES NADAL VS FEDERER START?

The pair are set to get underway on Centre Court at 3:00pm UK time, with live coverage on the BBC in the UK and ESPN in the U.S., though the start time may be pushed back depending on events in the first semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut.