NFL star Josh Norman performs insane LEAP at 'Running of the Bulls' festival in Spain (VIDEO)

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 17:45
© AFP / Rob Carr | Ander Gillinea
Washington Redskins star Josh Norman's day job often pits him against Rams, Jaguars and Bears but after visiting the famous Running of the Bulls festival in Pamplona, Spain, it appears his NFL skills translate to bulls too.

Video captured from the event shows Norman sprinting towards a bull and jumping directly over it, showing off the skills that made him a Pro Bowl cornerback in 2015. To add to the aesthetic, Norman was wearing a shirt with a picture of a bull on it and sporting a red neckerchief - the color often used by matadors to supposedly provoke the animals to charge.

Somewhere between 50 and 100 injuries are recorded annually at the festival, which features events such as bulls and people running streets together or, as in Norman's case, inside a gladiator-like arena. Since 1910, 15 people have died.

Regardless of the risk, Norman appeared to enjoy himself. The player had mentioned in an interview as far back as 2016 that it was his ambition to attend the festival during the NFL off-season and, while he appears to have very much scratched that itch, it remains to be seen how Redskins coach Jay Gruden will view the activity.

Many NFL players are known to have stipulations written into their contracts which state that the player is barred from taking part in activities that could lead to injury. It is not known if Norman's contract contains this particular clause. 

Nonetheless, Norman later described it on Twitter as "one of the greatest days ever in my lifetime." For his sake, let's hope Gruden feels the same. 

