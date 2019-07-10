‘Thanks for the memories’: Fans anticipate retirement of Indian great MS Dhoni after WC defeat

India crashed out of the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi finals to New Zealand, after former captain MS Dhoni was run out to hand the Black Caps victory by 18 runs at Old Trafford, leading fans to anticipate his retirement.

Despite hitting a valiant 50 in India’s chase of 240 runs, Dhoni, full name Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was criticized for a slow innings that lumbered India with an uphill struggle to chase the 240 set by The Black Caps.

That saw them needing 25 runs from the last 10 balls at the moment Dhoni was run out by Martin Guptill with the Indians on 215-7.

Faced with a seemingly unattainable target, the Indians sensed urgency, and Dhoni and partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar pushed for a second run on the fourth ball of the penultimate over.

In what was dubbed a ‘moment of brilliance’, Guptill collected the ball from infield and instinctively launched the ball towards the stumps, bypassing the onrushing Colin de Grandhomme anticipating the throw at the wicket.

WHAT A MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE!



Martin Guptill was 🔛🎯 to run out MS Dhoni and help send New Zealand to their second consecutive @cricketworldcup final! #CWC19pic.twitter.com/i84pTIrYbk — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

Guptill’s instincts served him well as he hit the stumps with pinpoint accuracy to run out a helpless Dhoni by mere centimeters, leaving India short of their total by 18 runs.

The result was met with heavy hearts in India, where more or less the entire population grinds to a halt to watch matches when the team play, from

In his post-match interview, current India captain Virat Kohli announced that Dhoni had not informed his teammates of any decision he had taken regarding his future career.

“No, he hasn't told us anything about his future,” Kohli said when quizzed, India Today reported.

And we love you @msdhoni — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 10, 2019

A true @msdhoni fan will know this pain!!! pic.twitter.com/nVTJl3qrcm — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) July 10, 2019

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019

I thought I am an adult now, so won’t feel this Emotional. But contrary to my belief I cried and I cried like that 8 year old kid who felt same in d 1996 world cup. Cricket keeps d child within us alive. Thank you @msdhoni@imVkohli and team for such great world cup. #ICCCWC2019 — Zakir Khan (@Zakirism) July 10, 2019

Dear MS Dhoni, we might not see you play or might see very little of you again. But I just want you to know that you are the reason for the 2007,2011 and 2013 wins! You'll always be a champion in the hearts of Indians 💙! We love you and will always love you no matter what😭💔! pic.twitter.com/G1JnuU8l8g — Anirudh Lotlikar (@LotlikarAnirudh) July 10, 2019

Under Dhoni's stewardship as captain, Team India won the Cricket World Cup 2011, the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, the 2007 World Twenty20, and the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups. He served as India's Test cricket captain from 2008 to 2014.