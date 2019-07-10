 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Thanks for the memories’: Fans anticipate retirement of Indian great MS Dhoni after WC defeat

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 16:51 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 17:04
AFP / Dibyangshu Sarkar
India crashed out of the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi finals to New Zealand, after former captain MS Dhoni was run out to hand the Black Caps victory by 18 runs at Old Trafford, leading fans to anticipate his retirement.

Despite hitting a valiant 50 in India’s chase of 240 runs, Dhoni, full name Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was criticized for a slow innings that lumbered India with an uphill struggle to chase the 240 set by The Black Caps.

That saw them needing 25 runs from the last 10 balls at the moment Dhoni was run out by Martin Guptill with the Indians on 215-7.

Faced with a seemingly unattainable target, the Indians sensed urgency, and Dhoni and partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar pushed for a second run on the fourth ball of the penultimate over. 

In what was dubbed a ‘moment of brilliance’, Guptill collected the ball from infield and instinctively launched the ball towards the stumps, bypassing the onrushing Colin de Grandhomme anticipating the throw at the wicket.

Guptill’s instincts served him well as he hit the stumps with pinpoint accuracy to run out a helpless Dhoni by mere centimeters, leaving India short of their total by 18 runs.

The result was met with heavy hearts in India, where more or less the entire population grinds to a halt to watch matches when the team play, from 

In his post-match interview, current India captain Virat Kohli announced that Dhoni had not informed his teammates of any decision he had taken regarding his future career.

“No, he hasn't told us anything about his future,” Kohli said when quizzed, India Today reported.

Under Dhoni's stewardship as captain, Team India won the Cricket World Cup 2011, the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, the 2007 World Twenty20, and the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups. He served as India's Test cricket captain from 2008 to 2014.

