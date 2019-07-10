'If you’re interested at 170 let me know!' UFC's Masvidal calls out Russian Khabilov over kick video

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal says he is open to a rematch with Russia's Rustam Khabilov after the latter posted a clip from their fight, landing a 'Bottle Cap Challenge' spinning kick to drop the American.

Khabilov and Masvidal met in the UFC octagon way back in November 2013 at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 with the Dagestan native winning by unanimous decision.

On Tuesday, Khabilov posted a clip from that meeting, delivering a spinning heel kick - akin to the move with which participants remove a bottle cap in the recent internet craze - to the jaw of Masvidal.

The kick landed right on the button of the Florida fighter and sent him to the canvas, but he ultimately got up and saw out the rest of the bout.

Khabilov couldn't resist having a pop at Masvidal, joking "I was taking part in this challenge even before it became popular," writing in the accompanying caption in Russian, before singing off in English: "how r u my friend? Congrats."

Masvidal seemed to like the idea of avenging the result of their first fight, and responded: "I got nothing to do until the title fight. If you’re ever interested at 170 let me know".

Khabilov perhaps shunted himself a few places up the pecking order with his taunting of Masvidal, who has become one of the hottest names in MMA right now after chilling knockouts of Darren Till, followed by a 5-second destruction of Ben Askren over the weekend.

Whether he gets to meet his former foe, currently on an upward trajectory in the promotion, is another story.