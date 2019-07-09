'Bottle Cap Challenge before he was famous!' Russian UFC fighter taunts beaten foe Masvidal (VIDEO)

Russian UFC fighter Rustam Khabilov has taunted "friend" Jorge Masvidal with a clip knocking down the American with a 'Bottle Cap Challenge' spinning kick with the caption "taking part before he got famous".

The Russian beat Masvidal on a unanimous decision way back in November 2013 at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3, winning 'Fight of the Night' honors in the process.

In honor of the viral Bottle Cap Challenge craze, Khabilov posted a clip from the fight in which he plants a spinning back heel onto the face of Masvidal, knocking him to the ground.

"I took part in this challenge even before he got famous," Rustam wrote in the accompanying caption in Russian, before singing off in English: "how r u my friend? Congrats."

Masvidal shot to fame with an huge upset KO win over Darren Till in London and then a stunning five-second demolition of Ben Askren with a flying knee at last weekend's UFC 239 after a protracted build up that threatened to bubble over with bad blood.

After his win over the hottest name in MMA right now, Khabilov has posted a humble 6-3 record, all coming under the UFC banner. He lost his last outing to Brazilian Carlos Diego Ferreira in February by decision in Prague.

A veteran of 12 UFC fights, Khabilov hails from the same Republic of Dagestan in south Russian as the organization's lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is due to defend his title against Dustin Poirier in September.