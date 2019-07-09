 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dog gone: Desperate Premier League striker Sturridge pledges $40k to get stolen Pomeranian back

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 16:44
Dog gone: Desperate Premier League striker Sturridge pledges $40k to get stolen Pomeranian back
Instagram @danielsturridge
Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has posted an emotional Instagram plea after his beloved Pomeranian dog was stolen from his house in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Sturridge, 29, uploaded a clip revealing that his property had been burgled and his Pomeranian dog was missing.

He then posted several photos to his 3.4 million Instagram followers of the pet, vowing “to pay anything” to be reunited with his pet.

“Someone find my dog please, I’ll pay anything I’m dead serious. I want my dog back,” Sturridge said.

The former Liverpool star – who left the club at the end of last season – uploaded another clip following the incident, promising a “20 grand, 30 grand reward” to anyone who finds his dog.

"I want my dog back and I'll pay whatever. It doesn't matter the cost. Bring my dog back. Twenty, 30 grand ($37,000) whatever it costs.

“You aren't going to get more than that anyway, and if you are let me know and I'll pay more than them. I want my dog back,” he pleaded.

