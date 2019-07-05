Wimbledon 10th seed Khachanov crashes out at 3rd round in straight sets to Bautista Agut

Russia's Karen Khachanov and tournament number 10 seed crashed out of Wimbledon 2019 in the third round to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 6-,1on Friday.

Moscow-born Khachanov had beaten Bautista Agut's compatriot Feliciano Lopez in the previous round after coming back from losing the opening set, but this time couldn't get past veteran Bautista Agut on Court 2.

World number 9 Khachanov becomes the latest top-ranked player to exit the Grand Slam after a host of big names exited even before the last 32 round.

Roberto races to the finish 🏃



🇪🇸 @BautistaAgut downs 10th seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-1. #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/rRM1lhW6n3 — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) July 5, 2019

Another seed bites the dust as Karen Khachanov loses to Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-3, 7-6, 6-1. No surprise for me. Bautista-Agut one of the rare Spanish players that has a game that fits the surface a little bit better. Flat forehand has been strong all tournament. #Wimbledon — Jake Davies (@jakedavi5) July 5, 2019

A meticulous display from Bautista Agut saw the Spaniard record just one unforced error during the entire match and never face break point, as the world number 21 booked his place in the 4th round, his best showing at the All England Club.

Elsewhere, former world number one Caroline Wozniacki was upset by Zhang Shuai earlier in the day, as the Chinese reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.