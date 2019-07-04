'I am very deeply American': Megan Rapinoe responds to accusations of lacking patriotism

US Women's soccer star and Megan Rapinoe has responded to suggestions she is 'not American enough' to represent the nation at the current Women's World Cup by stating she is "very deeply American".

Rapinoe came under criticism when a video interview was posted on Twitter of her stating "I’m not going to the f*cking White House" should the US Women's National Soccer team win a third straight Women's World Cup in France.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - @mPinoepic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

The USWNT co-captain was also a long-time and vocal supporter of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protests, leading many to interpret Rapinoe's stance as un-American.

However the 33-year-old has adamantly denied she lacks patriotism and told reporters in response: “I think I am particularly American and very deeply American, if you want to talk about the ideals that we stand for and what we were founded on.

“Maybe you don’t agree with every single way that I do it or [what] gets discussed. I know I am not perfect."

“But I know I stand for honesty and for truth and for wanting to have the conversation,” she continued, Yahoo Sports reported.

“And for looking at the country honestly and saying, ‘Yes, we are a great country and there are so many things that are amazing and I feel very fortunate to be in this country’ … But also that doesn’t mean we can’t get better.”

It looks as though Rapinoe and co. will indeed be receiving an invite from Trump, as the favorites beat England 2-1 in their semi-final match to book their place in the final at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, where they will play Netherlands.

The ever Twitter-savvy US President Donald Trump, promptly responded to Rapinoe's comments about a potential White House visit by replying: "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear."

Trump suggested that Rapinoe "WIN first before she talks" but then relented and later said he would invite the team "win or lose" to the White House.

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Aside from accusations of being un-American, Rapinoe and the current WWC holders have come under criticism for their 'ruthlessness' on the pitch displayed through apparently classless celebrations.

Rapinoe celebrated the ninth goal of USA's 13-0 opening game win against part-time Thailand with a knee slide and captain Alex Morgan mimicked drinking tea after scoring what turned out to be the winning goal against England. Rapinoe eloquently shut down that condemnation by replying "wah, wah, wah" when challenged by reporters.