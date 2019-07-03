Wimbledon 2019: Russia's Karen Khachanov bests Queen's champ Feliciano Lopez to advance to last 32

Karen Khachanov has booked his place in the last 32 at Wimbledon after the 10th see defeated veteran Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in a tense encounter on court one on Wednesday.

Khachanov dropped the first set under the afternoon sunshine in London to Lopez, winner of last month's traditional Wimbledon curtain-raiser at the Queen's Club Championship, but any signs of a potential upset soon melted away when the Russian rallied in the second and soon after stretched his lead to win by three sets to one (4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4).

Wimbledon 2019: Who is teenage tennis prodigy Cori 'Coco' Gauff?

The Russian's fearsome forehand was a constant threat but Lopez, who was playing in his 70th consecutive Grand Slam, wasn't going out without a fight and put up impressive resistance in the fourth set.

Lopez refused to go away in what proved to be the final set, even threatening at one point to take the match into a deciding set, but Khachanov's power soon told and the Moscow native blasted a stunning winning shot in a tense final game which lasted 13 minutes.

Big win for Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 over Feliciano Lopez. What a final game that was. — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) July 3, 2019

"I just tried to stay there, I didn't start too well but Felli is always difficult on grass," Khachanov said after the match.

"I couldn't find a rhythm then when I found some that turned the situation around.

"I think I played well in the last couple of years and have had some good results. I’m feeling pretty comfortable, nothing to complain about and I’m in the third round and feeling pretty good. I adapt to my next rival and try to get ready for it."

That next opponent will come in the form of another Spaniard, 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut who beat Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets on Monday.