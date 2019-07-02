'Why doesn't he get fined?' Kyrgios rages at '*f***ing idiot' line judge during Wimbledon 1st rd win

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios came through his latest on court rage at a Wimbledon line judge to beat compatriot Jordan Thompson in a five-set thriller 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 0-6, 6-1 in the first round at the All England Club.

Kyrgios fumed the line judge should fined for what he adjudged to be a poor call during his all-Australia match against Thompson on Tuesday with the score at one set each and 4-5 down in the third.

At 4-5 in the third set and 30-30, a Nick Kyrgios second serve gets called out by the line judge before the umpire corrects the call.



It results in Kyrgios smashing a ball out Court No. 3 and calling the line judges ‘f***ing idiots’



“I’m playing for hundreds of thousands of dollars out here. Why is the linesman not getting fined? Tell me. Why?” Kyrgios complained.

“Does he get fined? Why does he not get fined? It shouldn’t be happening like that. Wake up,” he scowled.

The 24-year-old, who has a long back catalogue of on court outbursts, was given a code violation, as was Thompson for throwing his racquet into the ground.

Nobody puts on a show like Nick Kyrgios.



He takes an absolutely insane third set 12-10 in the tiebreak over Thompson.



One set from a blockbuster second round grudge match against Rafael Nadal.



Before attacking the chair umpire had focussed his attention on a woman in the crowd, asking her in no uncertain terms to "stop being so loud please, thank you. So loud.”

Kyrgios and Thompson had been trying mind games throughout the match on Court 3, with the former once trying an underarm serve at set point, only to lose the point, while Thompson analyzed the umpires performance as a "shocker".

The match also saw Kyrgios collapse to the floor, complete a lap of honor and kneel down to imitate a cricket batsman after separate calls during the match. In the end it was the showman, Kyrgios, who progressed to the next round.