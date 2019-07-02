 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Why doesn't he get fined?' Kyrgios rages at '*f***ing idiot' line judge during Wimbledon 1st rd win

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 14:13
Getty Images / Shaun Botterill
Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios came through his latest on court rage at a Wimbledon line judge to beat compatriot Jordan Thompson in a five-set thriller 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 0-6, 6-1 in the first round at the All England Club.

Kyrgios fumed the line judge should fined for what he adjudged to be a poor call during his all-Australia match against Thompson on Tuesday with the score at one set each and 4-5 down in the third.

“I’m playing for hundreds of thousands of dollars out here. Why is the linesman not getting fined? Tell me. Why?” Kyrgios complained.

“Does he get fined? Why does he not get fined? It shouldn’t be happening like that. Wake up,” he scowled.

The 24-year-old, who has a long back catalogue of on court outbursts, was given a code violation, as was Thompson for throwing his racquet into the ground. 

Before attacking the chair umpire had focussed his attention on a woman in the crowd, asking her in no uncertain terms to "stop being so loud please, thank you. So loud.”

Kyrgios and Thompson had been trying mind games throughout the match on Court 3, with the former once trying an underarm serve at set point, only to lose the point, while Thompson analyzed the umpires performance as a "shocker". 

The match also saw Kyrgios collapse to the floor, complete a lap of honor and kneel down to imitate a cricket batsman after separate calls during the match. In the end it was the showman, Kyrgios, who progressed to the next round.

