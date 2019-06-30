 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mad for it! Madagascar stun Nigeria to continue unlikely Africa Cup of Nations fairytale (VIDEOS)

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 19:04
Mad for it! Madagascar stun Nigeria to continue unlikely Africa Cup of Nations fairytale (VIDEOS)
© Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Africa Cup of Nations new boys Madagascar secured arguably the greatest result in their history to defeat three-time champions Nigeria to win their group and clinch a place in the tournament's knockout stages.

Lalaina Nomenjanahary gave Madagascar an early lead on 12 minutes inside the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt before Charles Andriamatsinoro scored what would be the game's final goal less than 10 minutes into the second half.

The Indian Ocean island nation have made a mockery of the world rankings so far in this year's tournament, defeating a Nigerian team ranked 64 places above them in the official FIFA rankings. They also defeated Burundi and drew with Guinea to advance into the last-16 as Group B winners.

The achievement is a remarkable one for the team whose squad is largely comprised of players from the lower divisions of French football, particularly when the Nigerian starting 11 on Sunday was comprised of several players from Europe's top leagues.

Madagascar will face one of the remaining group's best third-placed team in the next round, with the identity of their upcoming opponents to be revealed in the coming days.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have set up the mouthwatering prospect of facing either Cameroon or four-time champs Ghana in the next round. 

