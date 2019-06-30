Search underway for Swiss women's international Florijana Ismaili feared drowned at Lake Como

The Swiss Football Association has released a statement amid concerns for Florijana Ismaili who has officially been declared missing after a swimming accident in Lake Como in Italy on Saturday.

According to reports, Ismaili was visiting the holiday resort with a friend and dived into the water but did not resurface.

Rescue teams began a search for the footballer shortly after, which continued until late on Saturday. The search was resumed early Sunday but so far no sign has been found of the 33-times capped international.

"Searches by the police continue. We are very concerned and have not given up hope that everything will turn out well," the joint statement issued by the Swiss FA and Ismaili's club, Young Boys, reads.

"We are in close contact with the family members and ask for understanding that we can not give any further information at the present time."

Local police have yet to determine a reason for the player's disappearance but one theory espoused by police to Swiss media is that she may have potentially fainted when she came in contact with the cold water.

Ismaili, 24, has represented her country more than 30 times and was a member of the squad for the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.