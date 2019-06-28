 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Un-bee-lievable! Swarm of bees halts play in Sri Lanka v South Africa Cricket World Cup clash

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 13:46 Edited time: 28 Jun, 2019 13:57
© Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana takes cover from the sawrm of bees. AFP / Lindsey Parnaby
There was a literal buzz to the Cricket World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Durham, England, when a swarm of bees forced play to be halted and the players to take to the deck.

As Sri Lanka toiled on 194-8 at the end of their innings in the group stage match, the players and umpires were suddenly seen lying out flat on the Chester-Le-Street pitch as a swarm of bees passed by.

Play was briefly halted for the unusual interruption, and made for images not typically seen on the serene cricket fields of northeast England.

Sri Lanka eventually ended on 203 all-out from their innings, with Avishka Fernando top scoring on 30.

The Sri Lankans are desperate for a win to salavge their slim chances of reaching the semi-final stage, while South Africa are already out of contention. 

Some social media users pointed out that it's not the first time a match between the pair has been disrupted due to bees, with the same happening in South Africa back in 2017.

Sri Lanka will be hoping the swarm does not signal buzzkill for their World Cup ambitions. 

