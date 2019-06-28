Un-bee-lievable! Swarm of bees halts play in Sri Lanka v South Africa Cricket World Cup clash

There was a literal buzz to the Cricket World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Durham, England, when a swarm of bees forced play to be halted and the players to take to the deck.

As Sri Lanka toiled on 194-8 at the end of their innings in the group stage match, the players and umpires were suddenly seen lying out flat on the Chester-Le-Street pitch as a swarm of bees passed by.

Play was briefly halted for the unusual interruption, and made for images not typically seen on the serene cricket fields of northeast England.

These images of players and umpires laying down to avoid a swarm of bees looks so dystopian. Just a crowd of people observing bodies on the ground pic.twitter.com/7y6Jyx3qPO — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 28, 2019

Sri Lanka eventually ended on 203 all-out from their innings, with Avishka Fernando top scoring on 30.

The Sri Lankans are desperate for a win to salavge their slim chances of reaching the semi-final stage, while South Africa are already out of contention.

Some social media users pointed out that it's not the first time a match between the pair has been disrupted due to bees, with the same happening in South Africa back in 2017.

#bbccricket I was at Wanderers in Feb 17 , clearly SA v SL is a favourite match for the bees!! pic.twitter.com/WPbvnkFrhL — Kirren Dharamsi (@icezebra99) June 28, 2019

When last did you see this?



🐝🐝Bees stop play, momentarily



The bees are back again in a South Africa v Sri Lanka cricket match, this time at Chester-le-Street#CWC19#ItsMoreThanCricket#SLvSApic.twitter.com/Hr6K9b6f0x — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 28, 2019

Sri Lanka will be hoping the swarm does not signal buzzkill for their World Cup ambitions.