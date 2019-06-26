Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty handed top seeds for grass-court spectacular

Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and reigning French Open women's champion Ashleigh Barty have been installed as the top seeds for the men's and women's tennis championships at Wimbledon.

The tournament, which starts on Monday, will see the world's best players converge on the leafy London venue to battle it out on the famous grass courts.

And the rankings offered few surprises when they were officially released by tournament officials today.

World number one and defending champion Djokovic was the clear number-one seed while, as expected, tournament officials rated eight-time champion Roger Federer's mastery on grass courts significant enough to move him into the number-two spot, ahead of ATP-ranked world number two Rafael Nadal, who earlier this week had criticized organizers for their unique approach to seeding the players for the tournament.

The women's draw matched the WTA tour rankings, with French Open champion Barty installed as the top seed, with Serena Williams at number 11, and local hope Johanna Konta seeded 19th.

WIMBLEDON 2019: MEN'S SEEDS

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) Rafael Nadal (Spain) Kevin Anderson (South Africa) Dominic Thiem (Austria) Alexander Zverev (Germany) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Kei Nishikori (Japan) John Isner (USA) Karen Khachanov (Russia) Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Fabio Fognini (Italy) Marin Cilic (Croatia) Borna Coric (Croatia) Milos Raonic (Canada) Gael Monfils (France) Matteo Berrettini (Italu) Nikoloz Basilavshili (Georgia) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) Gilles Simon (France) David Goffin (Belgium) Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) Alex de Minaur (Australia) Guido Pella (Argentina) Lucas Pouille (France) Benoit Paire (France) Denis Shapovalov (Canada) Kyle Edmund (Great Britain) Laslo Djere (Serbia) Dusan Lajovic (Serbia)

WIMBLEDON 2019: WOMEN'S SEEDS