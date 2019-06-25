Sport or street hobby? Breakdancing and skateboarding provisionally added to Paris 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has provisionally included breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing to the programme of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at the IOC session in Lausanne, Switzerland, after high ranking sports officials unanimously voted to add new sports to the Olympic schedule.

In February the Paris 2024 organising committee proposed to expand the Olympic program by adding the new sports, before the IOC Executive Board finally approved all four newly-introduced events for provisional inclusion.

Surfing, climbing, and skateboarding will make their Olympic debut at next summer’s Tokyo Games with the IOC monitoring the sports before delivering a final decision on their inclusion to Paris in December 2020.

The introduction of the unusual sports was met with mixed reaction by the sports community with many specialists insisting that breakdancing and skateboarding belong to street culture rather than competitive sports.