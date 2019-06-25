Sport or street hobby? Breakdancing and skateboarding provisionally added to Paris 2024 Olympics
The decision was taken on Tuesday at the IOC session in Lausanne, Switzerland, after high ranking sports officials unanimously voted to add new sports to the Olympic schedule.
READ MORE: 'What is this, 1986?': Mixed reactions as breakdancing among considerations for Olympic addition
In February the Paris 2024 organising committee proposed to expand the Olympic program by adding the new sports, before the IOC Executive Board finally approved all four newly-introduced events for provisional inclusion.
Surfing, climbing, and skateboarding will make their Olympic debut at next summer’s Tokyo Games with the IOC monitoring the sports before delivering a final decision on their inclusion to Paris in December 2020.
Breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have been provisionally included on the sports programme of the Olympic Games @Paris2024. @DanceSportTotal@IFSClimbing@WorldSkate_news@ISAsurfing#Paris2024pic.twitter.com/RiQpy1w5aD— IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 25, 2019
The introduction of the unusual sports was met with mixed reaction by the sports community with many specialists insisting that breakdancing and skateboarding belong to street culture rather than competitive sports.