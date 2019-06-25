 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Sport or street hobby? Breakdancing and skateboarding provisionally added to Paris 2024 Olympics

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 17:13
Get short URL
Sport or street hobby? Breakdancing and skateboarding provisionally added to Paris 2024 Olympics
A boy breakdances on a street © REUTERS/Bor Slana
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has provisionally included breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing to the programme of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at the IOC session in Lausanne, Switzerland, after high ranking sports officials unanimously voted to add new sports to the Olympic schedule.

READ MORE: 'What is this, 1986?': Mixed reactions as breakdancing among considerations for Olympic addition

In February the Paris 2024 organising committee proposed to expand the Olympic program by adding the new sports, before the IOC Executive Board finally approved all four newly-introduced events for provisional inclusion.

Surfing, climbing, and skateboarding will make their Olympic debut at next summer’s Tokyo Games with the IOC monitoring the sports before delivering a final decision on their inclusion to Paris in December 2020.

The introduction of the unusual sports was met with mixed reaction by the sports community with many specialists insisting that breakdancing and skateboarding belong to street culture rather than competitive sports.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies