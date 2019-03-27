'What is this, 1986?': Mixed reactions as breakdancing among considerations for Olympic addition

Sports such as breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing have moved a step closer to Olympic ratification as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended them for provisional inclusion in the Paris Games.

Stating the case to include these sports, IOC President Thomas Bach said that it would make the Summer Games in 2024 "more gender balanced, more youthful and more urban" while also "offer[ing] the opportunity to connect with the young generation."

"We decided to recommend the four sports [for ratification] to the IOC session in June in Lausanne," IOC President Thomas Bach said at a press conference.

"It is a provisional inclusion because the final decision should only be taken at the end of 2020."

JUST IN: The International Olympic Committee Executive Board has recommended sports for the 2024 Olympic Games. It includes Breakdancing. It will now be discussed in June with a final decision in December 2020. Hopefully Synchronized Breakdancing isn’t far off... pic.twitter.com/iWp3PQ22xk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 27, 2019

Surfing, climbing, and skateboarding will be part of the schedule at the Tokyo Games in 2020 and it is understood that the reception to them will be instrumental in including breakdancing amongst the schedule four years later.

"There will be a meeting in November 2020 and a board meeting in December where the final decision should be taken. In the meantime there is a monitoring programme... to see how they perform, to look at governance, integrity of competitions, refereeing and judging system," Bach continued.

Organizers of the Paris Games say that they want to deliver a sporting program which will "inspire new audiences" and "which can be played anywhere and anytime in urban and other environments."

Newly instituted IOC rules say that host cities can implement new sports to the Olympic program if they are of great popularity in that country, as part of a policy to increase interest in the Olympics from fans, broadcasters and sponsors alike.

As one might expect the reaction to breakdancing being considered an Olympic sport has been somewhat mixed, with dozens of people taking to social media to express their confusion.

Breakdancing is actually looking like it may become an Olympic sport. Can we send Hoseok? 😉 — Kookie Crumbles 💜 (@Crumbles4Kookie) March 27, 2019

Breakdancing as an Olympics event? What is this, 1986? — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) March 27, 2019

The amazing sport of Squash has been overlooked by the @Olympics in 2024 in favour of breakdancing! Squash has champions from all over the world including Egypt and Malaysia, is widely played by both sexes and has been campaigning for an Olympic chance for years! #ludicrous — Bootcamp Qatar (@BootcampQatar) March 19, 2019

Breakdancing is about to be an Olympic sport and baseball isn't? Weird flex @Olympics — Mitch (@mitch__fs) March 27, 2019

Breakdancing in the Olympics? I'm so in for this, time to get out the old leg warmers..... — Sloppy Canadian (@SloppyCanadian) March 27, 2019

Breakdancing? But not bowling or golfing? Wth? People dont understand how truly competitive both sports are — Rian Hatch (@RianHatch) March 27, 2019

breakdancing in the Olympics??? and NOT LACROSSE????? lol ok https://t.co/46QsEHP7Ez — erandeny mendoza (@me_erandenyy) March 27, 2019