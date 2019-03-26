‘Equality all the way’: Czech tennis player jokes about urinals in women’s locker room at Miami Open

Czech tennis player Andrea Hlavackova has ridiculed the organizers of the ongoing top tennis event, the Miami Open, revealing that urinals were installed in women’s locker rooms alongside traditional toilets.

The 32-year-old posted a picture on Instagram showing her and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova pretending to use the urinals in a standing position.

‘Equality all the way in Miami,’ the player wrote in the caption, which gained more than 1,500 ‘likes’ in less than 14 hours.

Hlavackova, who announced that she was pregnant in February, froze her WTA ranking with one eye on a return to professional tennis after giving birth to her baby.

The former doubles world number three produced a stunning performance last season together with Strycova, winning two titles at the Connecticut Open and China Open, a result which allowed them to qualify for the WTA Finals in Singapore.