 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Wlad's glad: Wladimir Klitschko reveals relief after being saved from burning yacht

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 10:12
Get short URL
Wlad's glad: Wladimir Klitschko reveals relief after being saved from burning yacht
© Reuters / Brendan McDermid
Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has revealed he needed to be rescued from a burning yacht when an evening cruise went badly wrong.

The 43-year-old former world champ was enjoying a holiday in Spain when he took a night cruise off the coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca.

But disaster struck with the luxury yacht caught fire, forcing them to call the Spanish coastguard, who rushed to their rescue.

"Be careful what you wish for," he tweeted.

"Fate took my wish for 'some #adrenalin' a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team," he tweeted.

"No worries: we are all fine! #theroofisonfire #song"

Klitschko hasn't had the best of luck on water during the last few years.

While paddleboarding in the sea in October 2014, heavyweight rival Shannon Briggs chased him in a speedboat, with the wake of his vessel causing a wave that knocked the Ukrainian superstar into the sea.

Briggs was attempting to generate hype for a possible matchup with Klitschko, but proved ultimately unsuccessful.

Also on rt.com 6 of the best – The defining fights of Wladimir Klitschko’s glittering career

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies