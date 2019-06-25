Wlad's glad: Wladimir Klitschko reveals relief after being saved from burning yacht

Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has revealed he needed to be rescued from a burning yacht when an evening cruise went badly wrong.

The 43-year-old former world champ was enjoying a holiday in Spain when he took a night cruise off the coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca.

But disaster struck with the luxury yacht caught fire, forcing them to call the Spanish coastguard, who rushed to their rescue.

"Be careful what you wish for," he tweeted.

"Fate took my wish for 'some #adrenalin' a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team," he tweeted.

"No worries: we are all fine! #theroofisonfire #song"

Klitschko hasn't had the best of luck on water during the last few years.

While paddleboarding in the sea in October 2014, heavyweight rival Shannon Briggs chased him in a speedboat, with the wake of his vessel causing a wave that knocked the Ukrainian superstar into the sea.

Briggs was attempting to generate hype for a possible matchup with Klitschko, but proved ultimately unsuccessful.