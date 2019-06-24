'We made history': Icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Jordan compare notes on vacation

Global sports stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Jordan have dominated their respective eras in the football and basketball worlds and the two icons recently shared a moment together when they met on vacation.

A photograph of Ronaldo posing with Jordan, arguably the finest basketball player in history, was posted to the Juventus star's Instagram accompanied by a simple caption: "We made history."

Looking at their respective careers, it is difficult to argue. The Portuguese star is a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, the award for world football's best player, and has a trophy cabinet that contains every relevant piece of silverware that the European game has to offer.

Jordan, meanwhile, was very much a history maker during his time in the #23 shirt of the Chicago Bulls. He won the NBA Championship six times in a trophy-laden career which also saw him claim the NBA's 'Most Valuable Player' award five times - a similar haul to Ronaldo's collection of Ballon d'Ors.

Ronaldo is no stranger to celebrity selfies. His Instagram page features him pictured alongside a who's who of the sports world's biggest names, including mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor whom he visited in Las Vegas two years ago.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and his family appear to have been in fantastic form on vacation. Reports from Spain suggest that he enjoyed his stay in a Greek hotel to the extent that he left staff a tip of approximately $22,900 - mirroring the amount he left a year ago after staying in the same hotel.

He and his family are currently understood to have chartered a $230,000 per week yacht off the French Riviera.