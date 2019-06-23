 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Just. Like. That!' UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik makes history with stunning KO (VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Jun, 2019 15:16 Edited time: 23 Jun, 2019 15:38
© Instagram / jairzinho.rozenstruik | ufc
'Bigi Boy' Jairzinho Rozenstruik certainly knows that he doesn't get paid by the hour as he took just nine seconds to finish Allen Crowder at UFC Greenville on Saturday with the second quickest finish in heavyweight history.

The undefeated Surinamese heavyweight improved his career record to an impressive 8-0 with the finish of Crowder on the undercard of the UFC's card in South Carolina. 

The finish came as Rozenstruik landed a short left hand in the opening moments which dropped his opponent, before finishing on the ground with a flurry of punches. The sheer expediency of the win earned the fighter a Performance of the Night bonus, as well as social media infamy as video of his handiwork did the rounds on various platforms.

Incredibly, the brief KO wasn't even the fastest in the division's history. That honor goes to former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee, who took just seven seconds to defeat the late Tim Hague at UFC 102 in August 2009.

"Crowder doesn’t know where he is, he’s looking around thinking ‘what just happened!," former UFC champion Michael Bisping commented on the broadcast.

Allen Crowder, the man who was defeated in the 'blink of an eye' contest, defeated controversial former NFL player Greg Hardy in his last bout - and many are hoping that Rozenstruik is next to get his hands on the former Dallas Cowboy.

