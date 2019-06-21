 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘If Slenderman had a love child’: Bol Bol’s NBA Draft suit gives internet the creeps

Published time: 21 Jun, 2019 11:56
‘If Slenderman had a love child’: Bol Bol’s NBA Draft suit gives internet the creeps
NBA Prospect Bol Bol © AFP / Sarah Stier
Giant NBA pick Bol Bol, 19, has caused reverberations across the world wide web for the spider-themed outfit he wore for the 2019 Draft, which was held in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night.

One of the top prospects of the 2019 Draft, Bol Bol – who stands a towering 7ft 2in tall – showed up at the Barclays Center wearing a spider web suit, capturing plenty of public attention for his fashion choice.

Bol Bol’s striking style prompted NBA fans to ponder whether Halloween had come early, with others making bizarre comparisons to Hollywood movie characters.

Bol Bol's outfit looks like something a villain would wear in the old campy Adam West Batman series,” one person wrote.

BOL BOL wearing a 15$ Walmart Halloween costume as a suit... tha’s s**t,” another user added.

Basically Red from “Us” and Slenderman had a love child,” another comment read.

The son of the former NBA star Manute Bol, Bol Bol was seen as one of the most talented young players, despite playing just nine games for Oregon last year before sustaining a foot injury.

The center had been expected to be drafted among top 10 NBA prospects, but was forced to wait until second round before the Miami Heat took him as the No 44 pick and immediately traded him to the Denver Nuggets.

