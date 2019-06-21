‘If Slenderman had a love child’: Bol Bol’s NBA Draft suit gives internet the creeps

Giant NBA pick Bol Bol, 19, has caused reverberations across the world wide web for the spider-themed outfit he wore for the 2019 Draft, which was held in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night.

One of the top prospects of the 2019 Draft, Bol Bol – who stands a towering 7ft 2in tall – showed up at the Barclays Center wearing a spider web suit, capturing plenty of public attention for his fashion choice.

Bol Bol’s striking style prompted NBA fans to ponder whether Halloween had come early, with others making bizarre comparisons to Hollywood movie characters.

Bol bol got drafted the moment he pulled this outfit off the hanger!!



“Bol Bol's outfit looks like something a villain would wear in the old campy Adam West Batman series,” one person wrote.

“BOL BOL wearing a 15$ Walmart Halloween costume as a suit... tha’s s**t,” another user added.

“Basically Red from “Us” and Slenderman had a love child,” another comment read.

The son of the former NBA star Manute Bol, Bol Bol was seen as one of the most talented young players, despite playing just nine games for Oregon last year before sustaining a foot injury.

The center had been expected to be drafted among top 10 NBA prospects, but was forced to wait until second round before the Miami Heat took him as the No 44 pick and immediately traded him to the Denver Nuggets.