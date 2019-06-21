‘If Slenderman had a love child’: Bol Bol’s NBA Draft suit gives internet the creeps
One of the top prospects of the 2019 Draft, Bol Bol – who stands a towering 7ft 2in tall – showed up at the Barclays Center wearing a spider web suit, capturing plenty of public attention for his fashion choice.
Bol Bol’s striking style prompted NBA fans to ponder whether Halloween had come early, with others making bizarre comparisons to Hollywood movie characters.
Up Close: Bol Bol’s Spider Web suit for tonight’s NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/jf6oKkMf14— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 20, 2019
Bol bol got drafted the moment he pulled this outfit off the hanger!!— MarioLinton (@mariolinton) June 20, 2019
Bol Bol's draft day ensemble seems to be helping his scouting report https://t.co/DiRVOXH3SS
“Bol Bol's outfit looks like something a villain would wear in the old campy Adam West Batman series,” one person wrote.
Bol Bol's outfit looks like something a villain would wear in the old campy Adam West Batman series. pic.twitter.com/GdXrr5ad0a— Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) June 20, 2019
“BOL BOL wearing a 15$ Walmart Halloween costume as a suit... tha’s s**t,” another user added.
BOL BOL wearing a 15$ Walmart Halloween costume as a suit... tha shit.... #NBADraft— CraigP (@Celfmade) June 21, 2019
Is that Bol Bol or Blade? pic.twitter.com/d3RqYjy5wN— Sam (@dixielott02) June 20, 2019
“Basically Red from “Us” and Slenderman had a love child,” another comment read.
Basically Red from “Us” and Slenderman had a love child pic.twitter.com/JnsUgdtOVg— Shammy T God Wells (@TBurner6) June 20, 2019
no one:— Cole Blicker (@ColeBlicker) June 20, 2019
bol bol: pic.twitter.com/rHggbSdyIK
The son of the former NBA star Manute Bol, Bol Bol was seen as one of the most talented young players, despite playing just nine games for Oregon last year before sustaining a foot injury.
The center had been expected to be drafted among top 10 NBA prospects, but was forced to wait until second round before the Miami Heat took him as the No 44 pick and immediately traded him to the Denver Nuggets.
this is amazing hahaha pic.twitter.com/qlDtSCJkIb— Meghan Lee (@shesgotfreckles) June 21, 2019
He said... pic.twitter.com/NZGe4ExAS3— Yung Mufasa (@ejmills42) June 20, 2019