‘We love him’: Juventus director Paratici speaks on Pogba transfer rumors

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici says the club “love” Paul Pogba but has deflected questions about a potential big-money move for the Frenchman, who is keen to quit Premier League giants Manchester United.

Pogba returned to United from Juve three years ago in a then-world record deal of £89 million ($110 million).

But the French World Cup winner, 26, signalled at the weekend that he wanted “a new challenge.”

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else,” Pogba said on a promotional tour in Tokyo.

Pogba’s biggest suitors are reported to be Spanish giants Real Madrid and Serie A champions Juve – where Pogba spent four seasons between 2012 and 2016.

Reports this week have suggested that Pogba would favor a return to Turin rather than a move to Spain.

Speaking at the unveiling of new manager Maurizio Sarri on Thursday, Juve sporting director Paratici admitted that the club “love” Pogba, but was cagey over a potential move for the midfielder.

“Pogba is a Manchester United player, he was with us for many years, he grew up here and we love him, but he is a Manchester United player,” Paratici said.

One man firmly on the Juve radar is 24-year-old French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is currently an outcast at Paris Saint-Germain and appears certain to leave this summer.

“There are many clubs who want Rabiot," Paratici said.

“We are in the running, not just for him, but the other targets in our minds. We'll discuss it with Maurizio [Sarri] and try to find the right targets together for the team we want to see.”

Manchester United have given no indication that they would be willing to part with Pogba, however, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets about rebuilding following a disappointing sixth-place Premier League finish last season.

Should Pogba persist in a bid to force through an Old Trafford exit, it could mean a protracted battle of wills between the Premier League giants and their prize player.