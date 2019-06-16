‘Good time for a new challenge’: Wantaway star Pogba goes public amid talk of Man Utd exit

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has given a strong public indication that he is keen to quit the Old Trafford club, amid rumors of a move to Real Madrid or a return to Juventus.

Speaking on a promotional tour in Tokyo, the 26-year-old Frenchman said: “There is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well.

“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great, some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Statistically speaking, Pogba’s past season at United was his best on a personal level as he scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists across all competitions.

Since re-joining the club from Juventus in 2016 in a then-world record deal worth around £93 million (€110 million), he has won the League Cup and UEFA Europa League, as well as the World Cup with France.

However, apart from a purple patch which coincided with the departure of Jose Mourinho in December and the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season, Pogba was criticized for largely underwhelming performances in big games as the team finished sixth in the league.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is said to be demanding that the club bring in the Frenchman as a central part of his rebuilding project at the crisis-hit Spanish giants.

Reports this weekend have claimed that Pogba is even prepared to go on strike to force through a move to Spain.

Meanwhile, former club Juventus, with whom Pogba spent four years after leaving Old Trafford as a youngster, are also said to be keen on taking him back to Turin.

Pogba’s public overtures will unsettle United, who would be extremely reluctant to counter any idea of letting their prize asset go.

Solskjaer himself is setting out on a rebuilding project after an initial upsurge in results fizzled out spectacularly at the end of last season, while the club will also value Pogba’s huge commercial appeal, as evidenced by his post-season tour of Asia.