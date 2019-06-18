'That’s why I’ll never enter politics': Yevgeny Kafelnikov recalls adventures with prostitutes

Two-time Grand Slam winner and former world No. 1 tennis player Yevgeny Kafelnikov says he won’t embark on a political career, due to 'the compromising material on him' which could have been collected at the peak of his career.

Talking with an internet user on Twitter, Kafelnikov recalled the past days of his nightlife in Moscow in the early 2000s, adding that he enjoyed partying in private rooms of the strip clubs.

The first Russian tennis player to win a Grand Slam, Kafelnikov commented under a Twitter post featuring a newspaper article from 2001 titled: 'Czech prostitutes are ecstatic over Spartak Moscow fans'.

A devoted FC Spartak fan himself, Kafelnikov wrote that Moscow prostitutes also enjoyed spending time with the Red-and-Whites supporters, boasting that he partied with the ladies of the night from Russian cities of Astrakhan and Chelyabinsk, as well as ones from Belarusian capital city of Minsk.

He then went mentioning his favorite strip clubs from the past, adding "I think they still have some compromising material on me [recorded] in the private rooms.

"That’s why I will never go into politics," the 2000 Olympic champion concluded in the tweet, which he later deleted.