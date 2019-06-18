Messi signs for Ligue 1 team Dijon: French football team sign 12yo namesake of Barca legend

French club Dijon FCO have made world football headlines by announcing the signing of a striker named Messi. That's 12-year-old striker Rayane Messi, who already has fans wondering if he can live up to his famous namesake.

READ MORE: ‘Here we go again’: Messi & Argentina suffer nightmare Copa America start in defeat to Colombia

The youngster, who was born in 2007, joined up with the club on Monday from the youth ranks of FC Versailles 78, and was pictured with his parents and Dijon coaches Sébastien Degrange and Michaël Isabey, with the pint-sized attacker proudly holding up his new number 9 shirt and famous name emblazoned on the back.

Unsurprisingly, the news of a player named Messi pricked the ears of the football world who wondered if Rayane could go on to emulate Argentine namesake Lionel, who many reckon to be the greatest player of all time, going as far as to already call him the 'GOAT'.

Novo craque?



Clube francês anuncia a contratação de Messi...Rayane Messi https://t.co/7ZhT0ev2Vxpic.twitter.com/egdkF75Mq5 — Mundo ESPN (@ESPNagora) June 17, 2019

Goat 🐐🐐🐐 — Richofsport (@AjaxforeverP) June 17, 2019

Goat — Zay 🇰🇪 #VALVERDEOUT (@zayisaiahhh) June 17, 2019

¡El Dijón fichó a Messi! ¿Leo? No, Rayane. El joven de 12 años fue confirmado como nuevo jugador de las juveniles del equipo francés y ya se hizo viral por su nombre. pic.twitter.com/5XWpYcpUs4 — ESPN Fútbol Club (@ESPNFutbolClub) June 17, 2019

It remains to be seen whether Rayane will become as successful as Barcelona's all-time top scorer and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, but for the time being, Dijon fans can rest safe in the knowledge that a player called Messi will play in their club's colors in the near future.