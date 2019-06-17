 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'What are you feeding these kids?' 12-year-old Sevilla player causes internet stir over mammoth size

Published time: 17 Jun, 2019 17:20 Edited time: 17 Jun, 2019 17:30
Get short URL
'What are you feeding these kids?' 12-year-old Sevilla player causes internet stir over mammoth size
La Liga
Sevilla under-12 footballer Ibrahima Sow has caused an uproar on social media after pictures of him playing against boys of the same age went viral, raising many questions asking if he was competing in an appropriate age category.

Sow attracted much public attention while competing for Sevilla at LaLiga Promises, a Spanish football tournament aimed at discovering young talents.

READ MORE: Diving for the line: Russian athlete wins Diamond League race despite being tripped (VIDEO)

The player, who was visibly taller than the rest of the competitors, was ridiculed on Twitter for his gigantic size advantage with many users doubting if he was really 12.

"He’s half a foot taller than all the rest of them!" one user wrote.

"You mean 12 years older than his team mates and opponents..." another person added.

Sow, who is nicknamed 'Ibra', has scored 29 goals for Sevilla this season, becoming the team’s best striker.

"What are you guys feeding these kids?" one user commented, referring to Sow’s enormous physical advantage over his teammates.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies