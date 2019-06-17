'What are you feeding these kids?' 12-year-old Sevilla player causes internet stir over mammoth size

Sevilla under-12 footballer Ibrahima Sow has caused an uproar on social media after pictures of him playing against boys of the same age went viral, raising many questions asking if he was competing in an appropriate age category.

Sow attracted much public attention while competing for Sevilla at LaLiga Promises, a Spanish football tournament aimed at discovering young talents.

READ MORE: Diving for the line: Russian athlete wins Diamond League race despite being tripped (VIDEO)

The player, who was visibly taller than the rest of the competitors, was ridiculed on Twitter for his gigantic size advantage with many users doubting if he was really 12.

IBRA scores a goal Zlatan would have been proud of!



❤ @SevillaFC_ENG ❤#LaLigaPromises Santander pic.twitter.com/o18YEyihSz — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 15, 2019

"He’s half a foot taller than all the rest of them!" one user wrote.

He’s half a foot taller than all the rest of them! — Matt See (@matthew8612) June 15, 2019

🇪🇸 @SevillaFC striker Ibrahima Sow:



🇸🇳 Born in Senegal in 2007.



🎓 Captains @SevillaFC U12 side.



👤 Measures 5ft 7ins in height.



⚽️ Scored 29 goals this season.



😳 12. Years. Old. pic.twitter.com/KCdrWkMk0Z — SPORF (@Sporf) June 15, 2019

"You mean 12 years older than his team mates and opponents..." another person added.

You mean 12 years older than his team mates and opponents... — Talome Yadua (@Fili_Dei) June 16, 2019

Sow, who is nicknamed 'Ibra', has scored 29 goals for Sevilla this season, becoming the team’s best striker.

"What are you guys feeding these kids?" one user commented, referring to Sow’s enormous physical advantage over his teammates.

Yo @SevillaFC_ENG, what are you guys feeding these kids? 😂 pic.twitter.com/DHJWePajuF — Emilio (@TorresE19) June 14, 2019