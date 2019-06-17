 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Off the cliff: Daredevil divers to compete on volcanic rocks in Portugal (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 17 Jun, 2019 14:02
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Azores, Portugal © AFP / DEAN TREML
The world’s top cliff divers are set to put on a spectacular show this weekend as the World Series makes its next stop in Azores, Portugal, where rocky cliffs of volcanic origin will be converted into a natural sports venue.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will take place from June 22 to 24 with the daredevil athletes diving barefoot from a 27-metre platform located on the cliffs.

The volcanic island in the Atlantic ocean will host the thrilling event for the eighth year in a row becoming the World Series’ most pristine location.

Australian trailblazer Rhiannan Iffland, who has remained unbeaten this season, will try to extend her record-breaking winning streak by attempting to secure her fourth consecutive World Series victory, something a female diver has never achieved.

British diving legend Gary Hunt who tops the men’s diving standings will also be in action in Azores where he will demonstrate insane acrobatic skills while executing his jaw-dropping dives.

