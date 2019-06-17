Off the cliff: Daredevil divers to compete on volcanic rocks in Portugal (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will take place from June 22 to 24 with the daredevil athletes diving barefoot from a 27-metre platform located on the cliffs.
The volcanic island in the Atlantic ocean will host the thrilling event for the eighth year in a row becoming the World Series’ most pristine location.
Red Bull Cliff Diving in the Azores— Doug Curts (@WorldSoulAwaken) October 2, 2014
Just climbing the ladders looks scary, let alone diving off the top pic.twitter.com/rWf54TWTpL
Cliffs, ocean, speedos & courage: #redbullcliffdiving Azores 🇵🇹 - as pure as Cliff Diving can get. pic.twitter.com/Bww80bT6bS— Red Bull CliffDiving (@cliffdiving) July 10, 2017
Australian trailblazer Rhiannan Iffland, who has remained unbeaten this season, will try to extend her record-breaking winning streak by attempting to secure her fourth consecutive World Series victory, something a female diver has never achieved.
Cliff diving at its best.— Red Bull CliffDiving (@cliffdiving) July 13, 2018
Watch #redbullcliffdiving LIVE from the Azores 🇵🇹
🗓: July 14
⏰: 2:30 PM CEST | 12:30 PM GMT
▶️: Facebook, YouTube or Red Bull TV pic.twitter.com/sXB8AO0Sd8
British diving legend Gary Hunt who tops the men’s diving standings will also be in action in Azores where he will demonstrate insane acrobatic skills while executing his jaw-dropping dives.