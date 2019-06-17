Checkout the draw: English football's EFL Cup draw to take place in a London supermarket

English football's second most prestigious club cup competition, The EFL Cup, will continue its trend of holding draws in unusual locations with next season's first-round draw set to be held in a London supermarket.

On Monday The Football League announced that the first round of the 2019/20 EFL Cup will be drawn from the Colindale branch of Morrisons, a popular U.K. supermarket chain.

It is unclear why a Morrisons supermarket was selected as the venue for the draw, with the chain not a sponsor of the competition, though the supermarket does sell the energy drink of the competition's title sponsor, Carabao.

Previous draws for the competition have been held in far-flung locations including Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City. But this year's opening round will be conducted in a less glamorous location, with the supermarket situated just three miles from the venue for the final, Wembley Stadium.

The draw will be conducted by England and Liverpool legend John Barnes and former Arsenal star Ray Parlour, with the former posing with a shopping trolley in front of the supermarket to help promote the draw.

"I’m delighted to be involved in the Carabao Cup Round One draw this season," said Barnes.

"It’s a fantastic competition and Round One is always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs.

"They get an early glimpse of their summer signings and can be a good opportunity for families to get together and watch their local team thanks to how accessible the Cup is."

The draw will take place at 7:00 pm UK time on Thursday 20 June, with the first round fixtures set to be played on the week commencing 12 August.