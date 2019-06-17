'Bogus, tasteless': O.J. Simpson denies rumors he fathered Khloe Kardashian with Kris Jenner

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson has taken to his newly-launched Twitter account to deny rumors that he had fathered Khloe Kardashian with Kris Jenner.

The rumors, Simpson says, are being spread by Norman Pardo, a man who "the media love to say is my manager."

Speaking in a video message via his new Twitter account, Simpson strenuously denied any involvement with Kris Jenner, and denied the rumors surrounding him potentially being Khloe's biological father.

"I never - and I want to stress never - in any way, shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me," he said.

"So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know? Tasteless."

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJennerpic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Rumors of Simpson fathering Khloe are nothing new, and came before the Kardashian children became household names in the United States with their famed reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with one episode featuring Khloe discussing the possibility that she was adopted.

"Khloe, like all the girls (from the Kardashian family), I'm very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here," he said.

"But the simple facts of the matter is she's not mine."

And on the topic of Pardo, Simpson stated that he had never been his manager, despite media reports to the contrary.

"I've always managed my own affairs, and I'd like to think very successfully," he said.

"So, when you see these guys like Norm, and these guys claim that they are my manager, it's just not true.

"I may have done a deal here or there with them, but none of these guys were anything remotely like a manager for me."

Simpson increased his public profile on Friday by launching a Twitter account, @TheRealOJ32 after previously staying away from the public eye. In his first post he said he had some "getting even to do."

The former NFL legend for the Buffalo Bills was released from prison in 2017 after being jailed for robbery and kidnapping in a bid to steal back sports memorabilia previously stolen from him.

He was also charged, then acquitted, of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman after a highly-publicized trial.