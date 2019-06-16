'The English Ali': Tyson Fury dazzles fans with sublime slips of punches against Tom Schwarz (VIDEO)

Undefeated Englishman Tyson Fury drew comparisons to the great Muhammad Ali as he dodged a barrage of second-round punches from German heavyweight en route to a convincing shellacking of Tom Schwarz on Saturday night.

Around 18 months since his career appeared to be on the scrapheap, Fury again reminded boxing fans why he is one of the most exciting heavyweights in the sport on Saturday night with his destruction of previously undefeated German fighter Schwarz - but it wasn't just the result which impressed, but the manner in which he did it.

Also on rt.com ‘The most entertaining man in sport!’ Fury turns on the style to stop Schwarz in Vegas (VIDEO)

After dominating the opening of the fight, Fury turned up the temperature in the second round.

Schwarz, now with his nose bloodied, sensed an opening as Fury had left his back against the ropes and unleashed a flurry of punches - all of which were swiftly dodged by the undefeated Fury.

It was a sequence reminiscent of Muhammad Ali's Rope-A-Dope tactics against George Foreman in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' all those years ago, something writer George Plimpton would later refer to as resembling "a man leaning out his window trying to see something on his roof."

While the caliber of opponent isn't similar, the eventual result for Fury mirrored that of Ali and several fight fans have taken to social media to express their appreciation at Fury's pitch-perfect performance.

Tyson Fury the English Ali pic.twitter.com/y6eVJ9AdMv — Tony Fagnano (@BigToneMMA) June 16, 2019

Tyson Fury is straight out of The Matrix pic.twitter.com/pGVGNFpMTk — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) June 16, 2019

Just caught up with @Tyson_Fury fight. Didn’t take long. Fast and Furyous. 🤜🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 16, 2019

When the DJ drops "Lean Back" pic.twitter.com/byLBcGa0Aq — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 16, 2019

He floated like a butterfly & stung like a bee... sensational performance by Gypsy King @Tyson_Fury. Best heavyweight boxer in the world. 👊👊👊 https://t.co/svRaV9SBqO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 16, 2019

Tyson Fury is different class. pic.twitter.com/aCDEajQdrY — Luke Pritchard (@lukedp_) June 16, 2019

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury 100% have the same defense coach #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/axBNVAQwnH — Ziggy (@KaneLeeee) June 16, 2019