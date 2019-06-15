Chael Sonnen retires: Why we'll never forget 'The American Gangster's' memorable career

On Friday night American MMA star Chael Sonnen laid down his gloves inside the Bellator cage and announced his retirement after 22 years in the sport. We look back at five reasons why we won't forget 'The American Gangster'.

1. HE BUILT ONE OF THE GREATEST RIVALRIES IN UFC HISTORY

Sonnen single-handedly created a huge rivalry with reigning UFC middleweight champion Anderson 'The Spider' Silva through a succession of soundbyte-laden interviews and promos. It got the fans on board and built huge anticipation ahead of their fight at UFC 117.

When fight night came, Sonnen fought like a man possessed and dominated Silva for almost the entire fight as he repeatedly took down the Brazilian and dominated him on the mat.

But in the final round, with victory in sight, disaster struck for Sonnen as Silva desperately threw his legs up and caught Sonnen in a triangle armbar submission.

Despite his attempts to escape, Sonnen was trapped in a grappling checkmate and was forced to tap with his world title dream - and one of the biggest wins in UFC history - less than two minutes away.

2. HE DELIVERED THE ULTIMATE CALL-OUT

Following his loss to Silva, Sonnen got back to work as he looked to position himself for a huge world title rematch.

And after Sonnen submitted Brian Stann in his next bout at UFC 136, Sonnen took to the microphone and made sure the whole MMA world demanded a rematch between the pair as he delivered a dynamite call-out of the Brazilian legend, who was sat at octagonside.

3. HE WAS 'THE AMERICAN GANGSTER'

Sonnen often referred to being from "the mean streets of West Lynn, Oregon" and he lifted the lid on life in his home town in a brilliant tongue-in-cheek promo ahead of his second fight with Anderson Silva at UFC 148.

4. HE WAS 'THE MOST INTERESTING MAN IN THE WORLD'

"At museums, he's allowed to touch the art..."

"He can speak French... in Russian..."

"Sharks have a week dedicated to him..."

Another brilliant Chael Sonnen vid saw him feature in a special spoof promo that built on his self-made pro-wrestling-style persona as the voiceover stated boldly: "He is the most interesting man in the world."

5. HE WENT OUT ON HIS TERMS

He may not have won the world title he so desperately wanted to win, but Sonnen retained the clarity of mind to still make the decision to leave the sport when he felt he'd reached his limit.

And in his backstage interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Sonnen's poker-faced visage cracked just a little when he referenced his late father, for whom he'd promised he'd win a world title.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sXo46xBSbs

And that realization that his dream was over briefly got to him, before talking about how he will enjoy his time with his family in his retirement.

This isn't the last we'll see of Sonnen, though. He's an excellent broadcaster, analyst and on-screen personality for both ESPN and Bellator, and he'll continue in those roles as an integral part of the sport.

But we'll never forget his memorable interviews, his memorable rivalry and that night where he defied the critics and came close to dethroning the GOAT.