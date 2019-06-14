Pilar Rubio: What do we know about Sergio Ramos’ future wife? (PHOTOS)

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos is set to marry long-time girlfriend Pilar Rubio this weekend in Seville. What do we know about the Spanish model and TV presenter who stole the heart of one of the world’s most renowned players?

Rubio is best known as a TV presenter and hosts of some of Spain’s most popular television talent shows, including ‘Sé lo que hicisteis…’ (I know what you did...), a Spanish daily afternoon comedy program.

For two years in a row (2008 and 2009) Rubio was voted the sexiest woman in the world by the Spanish edition of FHM, which gives an annual ranking of the 100 sexiest women in Spain.

Her relationship with Real Madrid ace Ramos started in 2012 after the European Championships of that year, which Spain won.

The couple met at an event dedicated to the celebration of Spain’s title and began dating, following Ramos’s previous relationship with another TV presenter, Lara Alvaréz.

In 2013 the couple announced they were expecting their first child, and in May 2014 Rubio gave birth to their son, who was named after his famous father.

During their seven-year relationship the couple have been dubbed the ‘Posh and Becks of Spain’, drawing direct comparisons with British style icons David and Victoria Beckham.

The 41-year-old Rubio, who is eight years older than her future husband, is a huge fan of legendary rock band AC/DC, who are expected to perform at the couple’s wedding on Saturday.

Rubio and Ramos, who now have three children, will tie the knot in the Cathedral of Seville, one of the largest cathedrals in the world, and which was declared a World Heritage Site by UESCO in 1987.

David and Victoria Beckham will be among the 500 guests invited to the ceremony, alongside Barcelona ace Gerard Pique and pop star wife Shakira.

Other football stars expected to attend are Luka Modric, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos and Iker Casillas – but there is said to be no invite for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, a former teammate of Ramos at Real.