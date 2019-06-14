 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Pilar Rubio: What do we know about Sergio Ramos’ future wife? (PHOTOS)

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 18:25
Get short URL
Pilar Rubio: What do we know about Sergio Ramos’ future wife? (PHOTOS)
© Global Look Press / Main: Legan P. Mace | Inset: AFP7
Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos is set to marry long-time girlfriend Pilar Rubio this weekend in Seville. What do we know about the Spanish model and TV presenter who stole the heart of one of the world’s most renowned players?

Rubio is best known as a TV presenter and hosts of some of Spain’s most popular television talent shows, including ‘Sé lo que hicisteis…’ (I know what you did...), a Spanish daily afternoon comedy program.

READ MORE: 'I'm the face of women's MMA': Valerie Loureda aims high ahead of Bellator return

For two years in a row (2008 and 2009) Rubio was voted the sexiest woman in the world by the Spanish edition of FHM, which gives an annual ranking of the 100 sexiest women in Spain.

Pilar Rubio poses during the Summer Portrait Session © Global Look Press / Legan P. Mace

Her relationship with Real Madrid ace Ramos started in 2012 after the European Championships of that year, which Spain won.

The couple met at an event dedicated to the celebration of Spain’s title and began dating, following Ramos’s previous relationship with another TV presenter, Lara Alvaréz.

Sergio Ramos kisses Pilar Rubio after the 2018 UEFA Champions League final © Global Look Press / VEGARD WIVESTAD GRÃ˜TT

In 2013 the couple announced they were expecting their first child, and in May 2014 Rubio gave birth to their son, who was named after his famous father.

During their seven-year relationship the couple have been dubbed the ‘Posh and Becks of Spain’, drawing direct comparisons with British style icons David and Victoria Beckham.

Sergio Ramos with Pilar Rubio Fernandez and the two sons during the UEFA Champions League Final © Global Look Press / Matteo Ciambelli

The 41-year-old Rubio, who is eight years older than her future husband, is a huge fan of legendary rock band AC/DC, who are expected to perform at the couple’s wedding on Saturday.

Rubio and Ramos, who now have three children, will tie the knot in the Cathedral of Seville, one of the largest cathedrals in the world, and which was declared a World Heritage Site by UESCO in 1987.

Pilar Rubio © Global Look Press / Oscar Gonzalez

David and Victoria Beckham will be among the 500 guests invited to the ceremony, alongside Barcelona ace Gerard Pique and pop star wife Shakira.

Pilar Rubio at the Maya Hansen Fashion Show © Global Look Press /Geisler-Fotopress

Other football stars expected to attend are Luka Modric, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos and Iker Casillas – but there is said to be no invite for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, a former teammate of Ramos at Real.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies