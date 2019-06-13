Thiem plays down ‘bad personality’ barb at Serena Williams, offers to team up for mixed doubles

Austrian tennis ace Dominic Thiem has offered to team up with Serena Williams for the Wimbledon and US Open mixed doubles, in a bid to make amends with the US star after accusing her of having a “bad personality.”

The French Open finalist softened his stance following a row at Roland-Garros, in which the Austrian hit out at Williams after being told to abruptly end a post-match press conference to make way for the American star.

“It also shows a bad personality in my opinion. I am 100 percent sure (Roger) Federer or (Rafa) Nadal would never do something like that,” Thiem said at the time.

However, he has now suggested the incident was not Williams’ fault.

"Probably it was not Serena's mistake. I find her achievements unbelievable, sensational," Thiem said this week.

"I would like to make amends with her in Wimbledon or US Open mixed doubles."

The Austrian player, who was seeded fourth at the French Open, reached the final for the second year in a row, but was again beaten by the Spanish “King of Clay” Rafael Nadal, who claimed a record-extending 12th Roland-Garros title.