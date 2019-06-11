 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 16:11 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 16:20
Cherry picker: Man robs top Russian basketball team’s locker room (VIDEO)
Screenshot from Twitter
Players of Russian basketball club Khimki became victims of a robbery after an unknown person stole their personal belongings from a locker room during the VTB United League final against CSKA.

The shocking incident took place on Monday when the two teams played their third match of the finals series in Khimki, Moscow region.

CCTV footage showed a young man easily entering the Khimki players’ locker room soon after the match began. The intruder fearlessly started inspecting each locker attempting to find valuable possessions left by the players.

Having spent several minutes in the locker room, the thief disappeared carrying a weighty bag, containing the pillage, on his shoulder.

The man reportedly tried to get into CSKA’s locker room, however, the team’s staff members were present and prevented a potential robbery there.

It remains unknown how the thief managed to avoid multiple security posts on his way to the teams’ locker rooms, but an entrance pass which was hanging around his neck might indicate that he was either an accredited journalist or a member of the stadium’s personnel.

The inflicted damage, as well as the number of players affected by the robbery, has not yet been revealed as police continue to investigate the crime.

Khimki lost Monday’s game 62:80, dropping the final series 3-0 with CSKA celebrating victory in the national championship.

